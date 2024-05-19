Mathilda Hagspiel:
I’m a big “Fäschterin”
What drives young people? How do they see the world? In his series "We're not like that!", Robert Schneider seeks to talk to young people. He recently met Mathilda Hagspiel.
The young woman looks at me with lively eyes behind large glasses. Her long, blonde hair is parted smoothly and tied into a plait that falls over her shoulder at the front. Golden, round earrings. Her mouth is painted with subtle lipstick. 17-year-old Mathilda Hagspiel, who is currently in the 7th grade at BG Lustenau, loves to talk, passionately. "I know I talk too much, but that's just the way I am," she explains. She is a naturally cheerful person who loves approaching other people. It runs in her family. She also says that being communicative makes life a lot easier, "and I'm a big "Fäschterin" anyway".
Robert Schneider: You grew up in Lustenau. But I don't hear any "Luschnouer" dialect.
Mathilda Hagspiel: I've forgotten it a bit because I'm in class with a lot of Emsers and Höchsters, but I can do it. I just always adapt a little. I only speak "Luschnoerisch" with my boyfriend.
Do you have any siblings? What do your parents do?
I have a brother who is ten years older than me, who my mother had with another man. A little accident at university. Then I have a sister who is two years younger. My mother runs the "Alberried" kindergarten in Lustenau. Dad was actually an electrician by trade, but then had an accident at work where he lost practically all his sight in one eye. He now works in plastics technology.
Are her grandparents still alive?
Yes, on my mother's side. They are really "tough dogs", as they say. They are never ill.
How are things going at school?
Well, seventh grade is really hard. I'm also a lazy nut. Unfortunately, I live by the motto: I put off until the day after tomorrow what I can do today. I used to be much better behaved and more diligent, but since I've been "fäsching" so much, my performance has dropped. I take after my dad, who is also a total social person. I also play the flute in the community music group, which I really enjoy. As you know, May is a very festive month. It gets quite late then.
Do you already know what you want to do for a living?
I always used to want to do something to do with medicine. At the moment, I'm very interested in biomedical analysis. I had a look at it here in a hospital. Now I'm not a learner at all, and I also want to have children young ...
So not a career woman who wants to realize herself first?
I simply love children! And I want to become a mother young. At least before I'm thirty. Absolutely!
You seem very outgoing to me. I'm sure you'd make a good TV or radio presenter.
Oh yes, I would love that. But it's so difficult to gain a foothold somehow. I really like talking, that's true. Unfortunately, often far too much. I supposedly started talking when I was eight months old and as a small child I just chatted to everyone and everything on our vacations abroad. That's just the way I am. I'm a whirlwind and I'm a good talker. Just like my dad. You only live once and you should be allowed to be silly.
As you are such a communicative person, the question about the use of digital media is of course superfluous.
I'll admit it straight away: I'm pretty much addicted to all digital media. My daily screen time is pretty high. I also briefly considered whether I should list my cell phone as an important item in my life. But I don't think that would go down too well ...
On the contrary, I think it's wonderful that you are so honest! Which platform do you use the most?
Snapchat is my WhatsApp these days. I don't actually do anything without Snapchat anymore. At most, I still communicate with my grandma via WhatsApp or with my class group.
What is the advantage of Snapchat?
I can record a video immediately and send it to everyone straight away. I think it's important that there's a face behind what's being said. When you just write, there are no facial expressions or gestures, so there are often so many misunderstandings. That's where I often get into arguments. But if someone can see my face, the smile or the anger, they simply know much better where they stand. I also find it very difficult to use written irony or sarcasm. I don't understand that. With the video, I can immediately put it in the right place.
That's just the way I am. I'm a whirlwind and I'm good at making jokes. Just like my dad. You only live once and you should be allowed to be silly.
Mathilda Hagspiel
Do you also take your cell phone to bed with you when you go to sleep?
Yes, because I can catch up on the day with my friends. I also watch TikTok if I have to wait for an answer.
Are you a religious person?
Yes, I am. I don't go to church every Sunday, but when I had a moped accident last year that wasn't my fault, I thanked all my guardian angels. For example, when I babysit, I pray the Lord's Prayer with the children as they go to sleep so that they have guardian angels as good as mine.
Do you still read books?
Yes, in English, because I had to improve my English. But I very rarely read German books. I don't know, I always get tired so quickly when I read.
Now you have to tell me something about the "object" that means a lot to you.
They are these two stuffed bunnies. I got the black one when I was born, the other one later. I started talking at an early age and called the bunnies "Darpia". My mom called them "Lumpatierle". This strange name probably came about because I couldn't understand everything yet. The two stuffed animals have actually been with me all my life, and that is a very nice and reassuring feeling.
Thank you, Mathilda, for such an honest interview!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.