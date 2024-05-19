I’m a big “Fäschterin”

What is the advantage of Snapchat?

I can record a video immediately and send it to everyone straight away. I think it's important that there's a face behind what's being said. When you just write, there are no facial expressions or gestures, so there are often so many misunderstandings. That's where I often get into arguments. But if someone can see my face, the smile or the anger, they simply know much better where they stand. I also find it very difficult to use written irony or sarcasm. I don't understand that. With the video, I can immediately put it in the right place.