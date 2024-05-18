Resistance in the EU
LGBTQI promotion: 9 states refuse to agree
On the occasion of the World Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, EU states signed a declaration on Friday to promote policies in favor of the LGBTQI communities. However, the document does not include the signatures of all heads of government. Nine states do not support the project.
According to the text, the signatory states commit to implementing national strategies for LGBTQI people and to appointing a new EU Commissioner for Equality in the new EU Commission that will emerge from the EU parliamentary elections.
The signatories also call on the EU Commission to pursue and implement a new strategy for the rights of LGBTQI people in the next legislative period, to provide sufficient funding and to work together with civil society. During the high-level meeting at which the declaration was presented on Friday, Belgium's State Secretary for Gender Equality, Marie-Colline Leroy, emphasized that the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU has decided to put the issue of LGBTQI rights at the heart of the European agenda.
These countries do not support the project
The project is not supported by Italy, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.