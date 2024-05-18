LGBTQI promotion: 9 states refuse to agree

The signatories also call on the EU Commission to pursue and implement a new strategy for the rights of LGBTQI people in the next legislative period, to provide sufficient funding and to work together with civil society. During the high-level meeting at which the declaration was presented on Friday, Belgium's State Secretary for Gender Equality, Marie-Colline Leroy, emphasized that the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU has decided to put the issue of LGBTQI rights at the heart of the European agenda.