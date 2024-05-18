Vorteilswelt
Resistance in the EU

LGBTQI promotion: 9 states refuse to agree

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 10:54

On the occasion of the World Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, EU states signed a declaration on Friday to promote policies in favor of the LGBTQI communities. However, the document does not include the signatures of all heads of government. Nine states do not support the project.

According to the text, the signatory states commit to implementing national strategies for LGBTQI people and to appointing a new EU Commissioner for Equality in the new EU Commission that will emerge from the EU parliamentary elections.

The Belgian EU Presidency wants to put the issue of LGBTQI rights at the center of the European agenda.
The Belgian EU Presidency wants to put the issue of LGBTQI rights at the center of the European agenda.


The signatories also call on the EU Commission to pursue and implement a new strategy for the rights of LGBTQI people in the next legislative period, to provide sufficient funding and to work together with civil society. During the high-level meeting at which the declaration was presented on Friday, Belgium's State Secretary for Gender Equality, Marie-Colline Leroy, emphasized that the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU has decided to put the issue of LGBTQI rights at the heart of the European agenda.

These countries do not support the project
The project is not supported by Italy, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

