That too!
Climate activists get stuck on the A10
Whitsun travelers will need nerves of steel this weekend. Long traffic jams formed on the A10 (Tauernautobahn) early on Whit Saturday. Travelers currently have to expect five hours of waiting time. And it could get even longer: Because at around 10:30 a.m., climate activists also hijacked the highway in Salzburg.
A dozen climate activists calmly marched onto the A10 just before Hallein. The activists didn't have much to say, but they could listen to all the more from the annoyed drivers.
"What you're doing is cruelty to animals"
In addition to a loud honking concert, drivers also got out of their cars and tried to persuade the activists to move aside. "This is cruelty to animals, what you're doing," raged one driver, who was in a hurry to get out of the scorching heat with his dog.
Police on site
A few drivers even wanted to drag the activists off the road themselves. The police were at least able to defuse the situation a little and waiting cars were diverted away. The police had already started to break up the demonstration and remove activists from the road.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.