That too!

Climate activists get stuck on the A10

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 10:53

Whitsun travelers will need nerves of steel this weekend. Long traffic jams formed on the A10 (Tauernautobahn) early on Whit Saturday. Travelers currently have to expect five hours of waiting time. And it could get even longer: Because at around 10:30 a.m., climate activists also hijacked the highway in Salzburg.

A dozen climate activists calmly marched onto the A10 just before Hallein. The activists didn't have much to say, but they could listen to all the more from the annoyed drivers.

In the middle of the traffic jam, the activists started sticking stickers on the road. (Bild: Markus Tschepp/Krone KREATIV)
In the middle of the traffic jam, the activists started sticking stickers on the road.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp/Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

"What you're doing is cruelty to animals"
In addition to a loud honking concert, drivers also got out of their cars and tried to persuade the activists to move aside. "This is cruelty to animals, what you're doing," raged one driver, who was in a hurry to get out of the scorching heat with his dog.

Police on site
A few drivers even wanted to drag the activists off the road themselves. The police were at least able to defuse the situation a little and waiting cars were diverted away. The police had already started to break up the demonstration and remove activists from the road.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

