Female Jazzdays
Power women bring the groove to the Kunsthaus Weiz
Johann König has not only made a name for himself in Weiz with his annual Jazzdays. The stars of the international scene always enjoy coming to Eastern Styria. This year, the organizers are relying on the power of female jazz musicians from 25 May.
The start of the Jazzdays on 25 May is already something special: superstar Rebekka Bakken is coming to Kunsthaus Weiz with her band and will be performing songs from her latest album "Always on my mind". It is a collection of well-known songs that have accompanied the artist over the years. It includes "Yesterday" by the Beatles as well as "Why" by Annie Lennox and "Here Comes The Flood" by Peter Gabriel. All in the Norwegian's typical sound, of course.
Eagerly awaited reunion
After a ten-year break, Candy Dulfer is also coming back to Weiz to give her only Austrian concert on May 29. The multi-award-winning saxophonist will be stopping off at the Kunsthaus on her "We funk harder" tour.
On June 1, American singer-songwriter Judith Hill will be the third big name on the "Runaway Train". With her powerful voice and breathtaking stage charisma, she always provides electrifying performances.
In addition to all the stars, there will also be plenty of local stars: Weiz-bornAlexandra Ivanova will be stopping by with her Berlin trio on May 31. On June 9, Martina Schlemmer and David Sladek will present their own compositions and Broadway hits, and the day before there will be a jazz breakfast with the "OSTstyrian Rhythm Section" feat. Iris O'Connor, Reinhard Summerer & Fredi Lang.
Big performance for the next generation
The Vocal Jazz Nights with over 40 students from the Weizer Music School, who will take to the big stage at the Kunsthaus on 27 and 28 May, have also become a tradition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
