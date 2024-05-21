Power women bring the groove to the Kunsthaus Weiz

The start of the Jazzdays on 25 May is already something special: superstar Rebekka Bakken is coming to Kunsthaus Weiz with her band and will be performing songs from her latest album "Always on my mind". It is a collection of well-known songs that have accompanied the artist over the years. It includes "Yesterday" by the Beatles as well as "Why" by Annie Lennox and "Here Comes The Flood" by Peter Gabriel. All in the Norwegian's typical sound, of course.