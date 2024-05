Bayern: That’s why Tuchel’s stay has failed

Two sticking points

"I won't go into the motives," he added. German media do that for him. As reported by "Bild" and "Sky", there were two specific sticking points that ultimately caused the agreement to fail. Bayern bosses refused to offer Tuchel a new contract with a longer term. The 50-year-old would have liked to sign a new contract beyond the summer of 2025 in order to have more planning security. And Tuchel missed the backing "from the very top". In other words, the supervisory board led by Karl Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß spoke out against Tuchel.