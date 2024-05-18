Huge loss of time
28 kilometers of traffic jam on A10 in Whitsun traffic
Whitsun is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year - traffic jams were reported early on Whitsun Saturday in Salzburg and Tyrol. On the A10 (Tauernautobahn) in Salzburg, traffic slowed down in front of a single-lane construction site. At times, the columns were backed up 28 kilometers to the Salzburg junction, according to the ÖAMTC. Travelers lost between three and five hours in some cases.
Thousands of vacationers from Austria and Germany want to head south over the long weekend - a traffic jam chaos on the Tauern freeway is inevitable. On Friday, there was already a traffic jam up to 20 kilometers long, as the "Kleine Zeitung" reported. People had to reckon with an extra three hours of driving time. Traffic delays were also reported at the border crossings.
One hour lost on the Brenner highway
The mobility club also recorded heavy traffic in Tyrol. On the A13 (Brenner freeway) towards Brenner between Zenzenhof and the Schönberg toll station, the time lost was around one hour, while in the opposite direction there was stop-and-go traffic between the Schlierbach bridge and the Stubai Valley.
Gradual progress over the Fernpass
According to the ÖAMTC, holidaymakers also only made gradual progress over the Fernpass (B179) in the Imst district. In total, around an hour was lost here on the journey south, as the ARBÖ automobile club also reported.
Long traffic jams in Switzerland too
There were also long traffic jams in neighboring Switzerland. According to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) on Platform X, there was a 16-kilometer traffic jam in front of the Gotthard Tunnel. Drivers there lost up to two hours and 40 minutes.
