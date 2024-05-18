28 kilometers of traffic jam on A10 in Whitsun traffic

Whitsun is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year - traffic jams were reported early on Whitsun Saturday in Salzburg and Tyrol. On the A10 (Tauernautobahn) in Salzburg, traffic slowed down in front of a single-lane construction site. At times, the columns were backed up 28 kilometers to the Salzburg junction, according to the ÖAMTC. Travelers lost between three and five hours in some cases.