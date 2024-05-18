Hours of traffic jams
Whitsun traffic: it’s slow going south
The Whitsun weekend is here, and Austrians and Germans are setting off in droves towards Italy. As a result, the classic routes to the south, such as the Tyrolean Brenner Pass and the Fern Pass, were already very busy early on Saturday morning. Roadworks on the Tauernautobahn even caused three to five hours of lost time.
Lake Garda is not the only attraction on the long Whitsun weekend, but also "Tutto Gas", where thousands of Austrians storm Lignano. Many Germans who are traveling south for a few days also take the route via the Brenner Pass. On the A13 Brenner highway, the ÖAMTC recorded a time loss of around one hour in the direction of Italy between Zenzenhof and the Schönberg toll booth; in the opposite direction, there was stop-and-go traffic between the Schlierbach bridge and the Stubaital.
According to the traffic cluster, holidaymakers also only made gradual progress over the Fernpass (B179) in the Imst district. A total of around one hour was also lost here on the journey south.
Three to five hours lost in Salzburg
Patience was also required on the Salzburg A10 Tauernautobahn, where traffic slowed down in front of a single-lane roadworks area. The ÖAMTC reported in a press release that at times the columns were backed up 28 kilometers to the Salzburg junction. Travelers lost between three and five hours in some cases.
