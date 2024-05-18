Whitsun traffic: it’s slow going south

Lake Garda is not the only attraction on the long Whitsun weekend, but also "Tutto Gas", where thousands of Austrians storm Lignano. Many Germans who are traveling south for a few days also take the route via the Brenner Pass. On the A13 Brenner highway, the ÖAMTC recorded a time loss of around one hour in the direction of Italy between Zenzenhof and the Schönberg toll booth; in the opposite direction, there was stop-and-go traffic between the Schlierbach bridge and the Stubaital.