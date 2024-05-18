Fight against Hamas
West Bank: Terrorist killed in air strike
In the war against the radical Islamic group Hamas, Israel's air force struck in the West Bank and southern Lebanon on Friday. A wanted terrorist was killed in an airstrike in Jenin in the West Bank, Israel's military announced on Saturday night. Shortly before, a Hamas officer was killed in his car during an airstrike in southern Lebanon.
According to the military, the target in Jenin is believed to be responsible for a series of terrorist attacks, including the murder of an Israeli in May 2023. Palestinian reports also stated that the man was killed in the attack. There has been an increase in attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank in recent years. Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, the situation has deteriorated further.
According to the Ministry of Health in the West Bank, several hundred Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or their own attacks. There has also recently been an increase in acts of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.
Hostages: More bodies discovered
The indirect negotiations on a possible hostage agreement, which could lead to a temporary ceasefire, came to a dead end last week after several days of talks in Cairo and Doha. On Friday, Israel's army announced that it had found the body of German-Israeli Shani Louk and two other hostages in the Gaza Strip. They had been recovered during a special operation. It is unclear how many of the 129 remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip are still alive.
Gaza war becomes a burden for Biden
On Saturday, US President Biden's security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports from Washington. Among other things, the meeting will discuss "ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region". On Sunday, Sullivan will travel on to Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among others. They will also discuss the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
The Gaza war is increasingly becoming a domestic political problem for US President Biden. According to a recent poll, 44% of Democratic voters surveyed disapprove of the White House's handling of the Middle East crisis. Those who disapprove of Biden's approach are also less inclined to vote for him in the election on November 5. The issue is a "stone cold loss" for Biden, said pollster Douglas Schoen on Friday. "He is losing votes from the left, the right and the center." Experts expect a close outcome in the duel against Republican Donald Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
