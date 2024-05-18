West Bank: Terrorist killed in air strike

Hostages: More bodies discovered

The indirect negotiations on a possible hostage agreement, which could lead to a temporary ceasefire, came to a dead end last week after several days of talks in Cairo and Doha. On Friday, Israel's army announced that it had found the body of German-Israeli Shani Louk and two other hostages in the Gaza Strip. They had been recovered during a special operation. It is unclear how many of the 129 remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip are still alive.