After a tantrum: Juventus fire coach Allegri
Juventus Turin have parted company with their coach Massimiliano Allegri shortly after winning the Cup final. The 56-year-old was relieved of his post on Friday, despite many successes, because he went berserk after the 1-0 defeat against Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday evening. He was first shown a red card. He then insulted and threatened a journalist.
Juve justified the dismissal with "certain behaviors during and after the cup final that are not compatible with the values of the club and its representatives".
Alllegri had been sent to the dressing room prematurely by the referee because he had argued with the fourth official in Rome's Olympic Stadium. He then ripped his tie off his neck and stormed off. He then attacked the editor-in-chief of the sports newspaper "Tuttosport", Guido Vaciago.
According to Vaciago, the coach called him a "shitty director" who was spreading lies. He then even pushed him and threatened: "I know where I have to wait for you. I'll come and rip both your ears off. I'll come and punch you in the face."
Juventus Turin - now 15-time cup winners - apologized for the behaviour immediately afterwards. Allegri himself spoke of a "violent verbal altercation in the excitement of the moment", in the course of which both had insulted each other. Otherwise, however, he denied the journalist's account. On Friday, the two declared their dispute over in a joint statement. However, this could not save Allegri's job.
Successor
According to media reports, U19 coach Paolo Montero will now take over for Juve's last two Serie A matches. However, Allegri's season had already come to an end because the league had handed him a two-match ban and a €5,000 fine. However, Torino have already secured qualification for the Champions League in fourth place in the league.
Allegri already worked very successfully as Juve coach between 2014 and 2019. He returned there in 2021.
