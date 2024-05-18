"Krone" commentary
Loss of confidence
Only one woman and three men in the plus, another at zero, all others in the minus. The trust of Austrians in their politicians is, if the adjacent APA-OGM trust index can be trusted, in the basement.
A total of 26 politicians were relegated to the basement of trust by the respondents, with mistrust outweighing trust.
For some of them, the negative values are hardly surprising - the unique campaign against 23-year-old Lena Schilling, for example, is having an effect, and it is hardly surprising that it is plummeting. Will those from the green-left bubble who have fanned the flames and continue to do so now rejoice?
Of course, there is no reason for anyone to cheer. Not for Schilling's competitors in the EU elections, who are all doing badly, not for the leading candidates in the National Council elections. Nehammer, Babler, Kickl: minus men. Karoline Edtstadler, often referred to as the Nehammer alternative in the ÖVP: Minus woman.
Werner Kogler, the Green Vice-Chancellor, is just ahead of Chancellor Nehammer, but in another poll the Greens - as reported - are plummeting in the EU and National Council elections.
The joke? Behind Federal President Van der Bellen and the red evergreen Doris Bures, Martin Kocher and Johannes Rauch are the only two ministers who are considered to be fixed dropouts from politics after the elections to land in the trust plus area.
Trust remains the biggest loser these days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.