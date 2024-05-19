Bundesliga showdown
Sturm Graz against Austria Klagenfurt from 5pm LIVE
Final in the Austrian Bundesliga. In the long-distance duel with Salzburg, Sturm Graz will host Austria Klagenfurt, we will report live from 5 pm - see ticker.
Sturm Graz are determined to convert their second match point to fulfill their championship dream. With a home win in the heart-stopping final against Austria Klagenfurt, the Styrians could crown a fantastic season with their fourth league title, secure the double for the first time in 25 years and knock serial champions Salzburg off the throne of the Bundesliga after ten titles in a row. "Everyone is fired up for this final," emphasized coach Christian Ilzer.
Sturm are two points ahead of Salzburg ahead of the showdown in the final round, who must win their final home game against in-form LASK. The cup winners are still hoping to win their fourth title after 1998, 1999 and 2011, even if the direct duel with the same number of points is in Salzburg's favor and therefore only a win is enough. "It's definitely no walk in the park," said Ilzer, giving an insight into the current emotional state. "Two days before the final, it's somewhere between euphoria and fear. We have to concentrate on the essentials. We feel that this game is moving."
"On the verge of toppling the league giants"
An end-of-season party is planned for Whit Monday in Graz. "We want to change the end-of-season and cup-winners' party into a champions' party," confirmed Ilzer. These are the final few meters of a great season that could end with a fixed place in the Champions League. "We came close last year and now we're on the verge of toppling the league giants. It's a big mission that releases incredible energy and brings us all together."
A week after the bitter 2:2 draw at LASK, where a late goal and a header off the crossbar in the closing stages prevented them from winning the league title early, the task against the Violets from Wörthersee will not be any easier. Midfielder Otar Kiteishvili, voted player of the season by the league's club representatives, is suspended through yellow card. "He is a difference-maker in terms of quality and a huge leader. Of course a player like that is missing, but it's not the first time he's been absent," emphasized Ilzer.
The 28-year-old Georgian, whose contract in Graz expires at the end of the season, has been the "Blackies'" life insurance of late. He scored both goals in Linz and saved a point in the 1-1 draw against Hartberg a week earlier with his equalizer while short-handed. "Becoming player of the season is great, but as you know, as a team we still have our biggest goal ahead of us at the weekend - after that we can hopefully celebrate together," said Kiteishvili.
Ilzer, who was voted coach of the season by his fellow coaches, sports directors and presidents of the league, as in the previous season, is confident ahead of the league final. His squad has had many finals recently, "so we can handle the pressure," emphasized the successful coach. However, there are still a few question marks in the squad, with a number of injured players. Ilzer left open the question of whether Manprit Sarkaria, who has been back in full training for two weeks, is an issue for the squad.
"We won't win much by playing hide-and-seek"
Klagenfurt will certainly be motivated going into the encounter, as the sixth-placed team still has a small chance of finishing fifth in the table and the associated chance of making the European Cup play-offs. To do so, Peter Pacult's team would have to win in Graz and hope that TSV Hartberg lose at Rapid. "There's a lot at stake for both," said Pacult, whose team could become a party crasher. "We need a win to finish fifth. We won't win much by playing hide-and-seek."
Pacult expects the usual approach from Sturm. "They will play pressing and take control immediately. We have to try to get a grip on the game somehow," emphasized Pacult, who will have to do without Andy Irving, who is suspended. The Scottish loanee from West Ham United had complained to referee Stefan Ebner in the 89th minute of the 1-0 draw against Rapid because of a foul whistle when Klagenfurt's Max Besuschkow had not touched Marco Grüll. "That was very unjustified and a wrong decision," complained Pacult. "It's a shame that he's missing the last game."
"A tale of nerves"
Graz won the previous season duels in Klagenfurt 3:0 and 4:0, while the two teams drew goalless in Styria last August. "Of course it's going to be a tense affair for both teams," said Pacult with regard to the long-distance duel between the two title contenders. Sturm have to win, exactly "the must-win is the dangerous thing", knew the Viennese, who came third in the coaches' poll.
SKA captain Thorsten Mahrer issued a challenge. "With the win over Salzburg (4:3, note), we put Sturm in a good starting position, but now we will give everything to get three points against them as well," said the central defender. "We will try everything to keep the small chance of fifth place alive."
