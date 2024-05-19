Sturm Graz against Austria Klagenfurt from 5pm LIVE

Sturm are two points ahead of Salzburg ahead of the showdown in the final round, who must win their final home game against in-form LASK. The cup winners are still hoping to win their fourth title after 1998, 1999 and 2011, even if the direct duel with the same number of points is in Salzburg's favor and therefore only a win is enough. "It's definitely no walk in the park," said Ilzer, giving an insight into the current emotional state. "Two days before the final, it's somewhere between euphoria and fear. We have to concentrate on the essentials. We feel that this game is moving."