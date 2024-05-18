"This is negligent!"
Daily danger in Praterstraße
A local resident is now raising the alarm because a traffic light system on Praterstraße in Leopoldstadt has not been working for several weeks
The reconstruction of Praterstrasse is in full swing. While business people moan about the loss of sales, local residents are concerned about road safety. This is because the traffic lights right next to the elevator access to the Nestroyplatz U1 station have been out of order for several weeks. "Krone reader Patrick Puchinger warns: "Cars drive through here without paying attention to pedestrians. That's negligent!" Dangerous situations occur again and again. Also with cyclists, because a cycle path crosses at this point.
The responsible MA46 (traffic): "The traffic lights have been switched off as only the lane in the direction of the city center can currently be used there. However, traffic safety is guaranteed, as the speed limit is 30 km/h and it is a panel-protected safety lane." The traffic lights can only be put back into operation once the construction work has been completed. The planned green coloring of the cycle path and the application of bicycle pictograms should also help to increase the visibility of the cycle path and thus ensure that both cyclists and pedestrians are made aware of its use.
Meanwhile, there was a serious traffic accident between a streetcar and a car on Rennweg on Friday afternoon. The streetcar crashed into the side of the car. Two people were injured.
