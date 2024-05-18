Model pilots show off their skills in Steinbrunn

The airfield is as neat as an English garden. There is not a stone to be found. "Otherwise there could be serious damage when landing," says MFV chairman Walter Balak (50), who was infected by this sporting virus in 1996. He currently has four helicopters and ten planes, some of which he built himself. "You can count on 200 hours for a race model," says Balak. Incidentally, the helicopter is powered by petrol, one liter fits in the tank, so the plane can fly in circles for a quarter of an hour. The helicopters, on the other hand, run on electricity, and a solar system is mounted on the airfield building.