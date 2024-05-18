Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Flying High

Model pilots show off their skills in Steinbrunn

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 11:00

The first "Friendship Flying" event will take place on Whit Sunday, with 40 pilots on the ground to amaze visitors. Children can try their hand at remote control.

comment0 Kommentare

It will be swirling over Steinbrunn when an estimated 40 people send their model planes into the sky on Whit Sunday. The first "Friendship Flying" event is being organized by the local model flying club (MFV), which was founded in 2005 and now has a proud 34 members. The youngest are 12, the oldest is 92. Tomorrow in Gartengasse is about nothing but having fun: every pilot on the ground wants to show off their flying skills and amaze the spectators.

Deceptively real: most of the planes are even manned. (Bild: Judt Reinhard)
Deceptively real: most of the planes are even manned.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

The airfield is as neat as an English garden. There is not a stone to be found. "Otherwise there could be serious damage when landing," says MFV chairman Walter Balak (50), who was infected by this sporting virus in 1996. He currently has four helicopters and ten planes, some of which he built himself. "You can count on 200 hours for a race model," says Balak. Incidentally, the helicopter is powered by petrol, one liter fits in the tank, so the plane can fly in circles for a quarter of an hour. The helicopters, on the other hand, run on electricity, and a solar system is mounted on the airfield building.

Children are welcome to take part in friendly flying - if they are lucky, they can operate the remote control under the guidance of an instructor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf