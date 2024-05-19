Bundesliga final
Red Bull Salzburg against LASK – LIVE from 5pm
Showdown in the Austrian Bundesliga. Red Bull Salzburg host LASK, we'll be reporting live from 5pm - see ticker below.
The end of an era looms, but the chance to continue the series lives on. Red Bull Salzburg go into the title showdown with hopes of a late happy ending. In order to clinch their eleventh Bundesliga championship in a row, the Bulls must at least put the in-form LASK in their place.
Not in their own hands
"It's clear what can happen. We can finish in first place, which is a huge incentive. Or we can consolidate second place, not much can happen to us," Salzburg coach Onur Cinel played down the starting position ahead of the home game against LASK, who are cemented in third place. The final position is not a big issue for the team at the moment. "It's more about the fact that we've sensed what we can achieve when we perform as a team."
Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner is sending the club into what he hopes will be a "soccer festival" full of "anticipation", despite the looming change of guard. Before summing up a turbulent season, Seonbuchner wanted to wait for Sunday, which could write a "great story that we believe in". He believes his team has the advantage in a battle of nerves, precisely because Salzburg can no longer determine the outcome themselves. "That's why I think someone else has to have the nerves, we have to play a good game."
For Salzburg, it's a question of winning the long-distance duel. "I think we can build up pressure over 90 minutes. Both on our pitch and on another pitch," said Seonbuchner in the knowledge that Sturm Graz have everything in their own hands with a two-point lead at home to Klagenfurt. If the Styrians cross the finishing line to their liking, one of the longest championship streaks in Europe would be broken. Since 2014, Austria's champions have always been Salzburg, and since Red Bull entered the Austrian soccer league, the competition has only won four titles. Twice this was Vienna's Austria (2006 and 2013), once each for Rapid (2008) and Sturm (2011).
"Nothing to report"
This time, Sturm could reap the rewards that Salzburg has largely planted itself. The Austrian champions have qualified for the Champions League for the last time for the time being, while the runners-up will have to take the arduous route through the qualifiers. They will start at the end of July, which would be a challenge, especially in Salzburg. There will be even more movement than usual in the squad this time. Sporting director Seonbuchner dismissed a question about transfer activities on Friday as the wrong time. "There is de facto nothing to report."
The departure of Andreas Ulmer, who will end his career at the age of 38 and with at least 13 Bundesliga titles to his name, is fixed for the time being. The club icon, who has a calf injury, will be given a ceremonial farewell before the game on Sunday. His colleagues will then play for the championship in a similar line-up to the one that won the match in Hartberg.
Two intense styles of play
"On our pitch, we can only influence our result," said Cinel. "It depends on us, our performance, our level of concentration. That was great in Hartberg, we would have liked it to be like that in many games." Against LASK, the assistant to ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick called for assertiveness. "Two intense styles of play clash." Salzburg are still unbeaten in four group matches against Linz (three wins, one draw).
The last competitive match of the season will also be Cinel's last appearance as Salzburg head coach for the time being. The 38-year-old returns to FC Liefering, where a new head coach with plenty of Premier League experience has been appointed in Pepijn Lijnders. Cinel spoke of a great time for himself and his coaching team, despite the pressure to produce results right from the start. "A time when we saw big steps. A team process that can be seen and felt by everyone."
The Bulls have recently been able to rely on Karim Konate. The striker from Cote d'Ivoire, who was voted "Newcomer of the Season", has scored eight times in the last five games and, with 19 goals this season, is likely to become the youngest top scorer in league history. Runner-up Marco Grüll (Rapid) is on 13 goals. Konaté will be 20 years and 59 days old at the end of the season, making him even younger than Karim Adeyemi two years ago (20 years, 131 days).
LASK also have an in-form goalscorer in their ranks. After scoring eight goals in the last six games, Marin Ljubicic is the symbolic figure of the team's rise under coach Thomas Darazs. He scored three in the 3:1 win over Salzburg in Linz a month ago. Linz have won three of their last four games, most recently a 2-2 draw against Sturm Graz. While Salzburg's coach identifies "intensity, unity and stability" in the Athletikern, there are question marks over the line-up and commitment in view of the already fixed third place.
Darazs took a positive view of the situation, saying that his players no longer had to "prove that they are good footballers", but could instead play freely. He promised on Friday: "Regardless of the standings, we go into every game with the intention of winning it. In Salzburg, we want to continue the good development of recent weeks and finish the season on a positive note. In terms of characteristics, we can expect a similar game to the one against Sturm."
