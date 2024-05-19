Red Bull Salzburg against LASK – LIVE from 5pm

For Salzburg, it's a question of winning the long-distance duel. "I think we can build up pressure over 90 minutes. Both on our pitch and on another pitch," said Seonbuchner in the knowledge that Sturm Graz have everything in their own hands with a two-point lead at home to Klagenfurt. If the Styrians cross the finishing line to their liking, one of the longest championship streaks in Europe would be broken. Since 2014, Austria's champions have always been Salzburg, and since Red Bull entered the Austrian soccer league, the competition has only won four titles. Twice this was Vienna's Austria (2006 and 2013), once each for Rapid (2008) and Sturm (2011).