ÖVP on “Ibiza” anniversary: “FPÖ has changed little”

ÖVP rejects coalition with Kickl

Stocker pointed out, however, that not only FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is currently under investigation, but also EU mandatary Harald Vilimsky, Third National Council President Norbert Hofer and Styrian FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek. It is a unique feature of the FPÖ that the top personnel standing for election are involved in proceedings. Accordingly, Stocker did not rule out talks with the FPÖ after the National Council elections - "if we finish first" - but not with Kickl. "Nothing has been ruled out, but nothing has been decided," said the Secretary General.