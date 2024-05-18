Capital of Culture 2024
Love match between the water cannons at the “Lost Place”
Attention, cell phones at the ready! The "Villa Karbach" art project opens the doors of the "Russian Villa" in Traunkirchen, Upper Austria. This fascinating "lost place" is full of dreamy corners and once magnificent rooms that are now peeling paint. Scurrealism is now unfolding in this wonderful setting for selfies.
Time normally stands still in what is popularly known as the "Russenvilla" on the Kalvarienberg in Traunkirchen in the Salzkammergut. Rust and moss spread through the garden. Once magnificent rooms in the house are empty, but there are still chandeliers and a few pieces of furniture that tell of intoxicating salons and parties. The 19th century building is considered a fairytale "lost place".
As part of the Capital of Culture 2024, "scurrealism" has now found its way here, an art movement invented by the iconic Ebensee writer Walter Pilar (1948-2018).
A colorful hodgepodge to discover
This neologism refers to the fact that a slightly different perspective can wonderfully enchant everyday life. 16 artists try their hand at this with around 100 contributions. You can discover sunsets over bathtubs, a rocking sculpture or a video documenting the lovemaking of water cannons.
Pilar himself is represented posthumously with videos, some of which he shot himself, and an altar installation with various crosses on it.
The exhibition also has two other locations: From the "Russenvilla" you descend to the town square in Traunkirchen; a boat trip takes you to the factory site in the Karbach quarry on the opposite shore of Lake Traun. There are also art installations to discover here.
"Höhenrausch" duo developed the concept
The exhibition, subtitled "Villa Karbach", was curated by Paolo Bianchi and Martin Sturm, who created the - highly successful - "Höhenrausch" as part of the Capital of Culture Linz09.
Info: "Villa Karbach - How Scurrealism comes into the world", Villa Pantschoulidzeff, Klosterplatz 8, Traunkirchen, opening hours Fri, Sat, Sun, 10 am - 6 pm. Guided tours including boat trip to Karbach: meeting point Landungssteg Loidl/Ortsplatz Traunkirchen, Fri, Sat, Sun, 10 am and 2:30 pm
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.