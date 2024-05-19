Good things come back
The circular economy benefits everyone
They are strategists, activists and influencers. They are committed to climate protection, resource conservation and animal welfare. Despite this, many still have an outdated image of Upper Austrian farmers and foresters. This is now set to change.
Among other things, farms today use feed computers to conserve resources, convert waste products into energy and rely on environmentally friendly production methods. There are not only emotional motives behind this (such as a love of nature), but also economic and existential reasons.
Fit for the future and competitive
The domestic agricultural sector, like any other, must be fit for the future and competitive. The circular economy provides solutions for killing two birds with one stone. Namely, to work economically and at the same time make an important contribution to society.
Upper Austria's farmers and foresters supply the population with regional food of the highest quality. They preserve the fertility of the soil and are responsible for the health and continued existence of the forests - the green lungs of the country. This commitment brings back good things for us all.
Read on guteskommtzurueck.at to find out how agricultural businesses are using the circular economy to put their supply systems on a sustainable footing and what this means for us all.
