Take part and win
With the “Krone” to the soccer highlight of the year
All soccer fans now have the chance to enjoy a unique fan experience and support our national team at the highlight of the year in Germany. The "Krone" is giving away trips to Düsseldorf and Berlin, where the Austrians will play their three group matches against France, Poland and the Netherlands, to all print and digital subscribers. Win a flight for two people including a stay and sightseeing program!
With the "Krone", everything really is possible with your neighbor. A slogan that the creative marketing department of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) came up with after the successful European Championship qualifiers. And it now fits only too well for the big "Krone" competition.
Support Austria's soccer team and win a first-class fan trip for two to Düsseldorf and Berlin.
The competition is exclusively for current "Krone" subscribers and those who become subscribers during the competition period.
- Düsseldorf: Departure on June 16 (10 am) in Vienna, return flight on June 18 (12 pm) from Düsseldorf
- Berlin: departure on June 20 (9 a.m.) in Vienna, return flight on June 22 (2 p.m.) from Berlin
- Berlin: Departure on June 24 (9:15 a.m.) from Vienna, return flight on June 26 (11:15 a.m.) from Berlin.
Austria's successful German team manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad therefore already face a top-class, extremely difficult program in the group stage. However, the big goal of reaching the round of 16 remains achievable despite all the personnel absences. And with the thousands of red-white-red fans at the venues in Düsseldorf and Berlin behind them anyway!
Don't have a digital subscription yet? With our digital subscription for just €1.90 for the first month, you have access to all exclusive Plus stories and secure your chance to win this unique fan experience.
Click here to take part:
