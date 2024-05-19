When appetite serves as a compass

The best of the pear

In the west of Lower Austria, in the Mostviertel, everything revolves around the cider pear all year round. We start in Europe's largest contiguous pear tree area on meadow orchards with 300,000 blossoming pear trees and only finish with the grafted fruit. These are ingenious characters who bring out the best in around 300 different varieties of cider pears. You should definitely try Haselberger's limited single-tree bottling of the over 160-year-old Grüner Pichlbirn or Farthofer's natural pear port wine. Distelberger's pear balsamic vinegar and its single-variety pear cider go well with Mostviertler Schofkas. The cider pear becomes the star of an entire menu at the "Mostviertel field trial under pear trees and in the open air".