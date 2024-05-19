Discover Lower Austria
When appetite serves as a compass
The best wines, innovative cuisine, traditional wine taverns: traveling in Lower Austria is an experience because nature, culture and cuisine interact perfectly.
Food reveals a lot about the country and its people. It is rooted in the soil, the climate, but also in traditions and old crafts. In Lower Austria, the landscape is more diverse than anywhere else: gently rolling orchards, unspoiled forests, vast fields and vineyards close together. A great potential that needs people who know how to use it. It is Lower Austria's food artisans who make imaginative use of what is available, adding flavor to cycling tours, hikes and cultural events.
The art of viticulture
When the wine flows next to the rivers, a whole cosmos of flavors opens up from Wachau to Carnuntum. Taste the primordial sea or the sun? That's possible on the discovery tour through the six wine-growing regions along the Danube. On "Enjoyment on Tour in the Wachau", you set off in a group to discover the culinary hotspots. The " Danube Ride" including wine tasting takes travelers by Zille, the traditional wooden boats on the Danube, to a top restaurant in the region. The " Wachau Triple" is a relaxed walk to three restaurants, each serving one course.
The(natural) stages of good taste in the Weinviertel region are farm stores, gourmet restaurants and the "Tafeln im Weinviertel" event series. They showcase the region's products, such as game, onions, pumpkins, potatoes - and of course the peppery Grüner Veltliner Weinviertel DAC, in the best possible way and save the pleasure any detours. A stroke of luck for the producers - but also for us gourmets. We can finally buy the freshest products again or enjoy them while dining in the Weinviertel. That's when the hosts of the region ensure a perfect evening with a 5-course menu, wine accompaniment and background music in the midst of the wine landscape and cellar lanes.
The origin of the wine tavern culture
In the Vienna Woods, the landscape is characterized by dense forests, blossoming service trees, historic castles and monasteries and numerous vineyards. This is where the Heurigen culture originated. But this history lesson will certainly not be dry. Because almost forgotten grape varieties such as Zierfandler and Rotgipfler await as illustrative material. Whether at a toque-awarded Heurigen, a traditional, cozy Buschenschank or along the Thermenregion's "longest bar in the world", the range of tastings on offer is remarkable.
At the end of our vinophile discovery tours, the fox says cheers to the hare: Cheers! The Kamptal wine-growing region has very special soil and climatic conditions. Resourceful people from the Waldviertel know how to make the most of them. Proof of this is the Pet-Nat line "Fuchs und Hase" and other organic terroir wines. But it's not just the cellars that produce great wines north of the Danube. The kitchens also serve great food at an international level. Look forward to the best of both worlds - in the glass and on the plate.
The best of the pear
In the west of Lower Austria, in the Mostviertel, everything revolves around the cider pear all year round. We start in Europe's largest contiguous pear tree area on meadow orchards with 300,000 blossoming pear trees and only finish with the grafted fruit. These are ingenious characters who bring out the best in around 300 different varieties of cider pears. You should definitely try Haselberger's limited single-tree bottling of the over 160-year-old Grüner Pichlbirn or Farthofer's natural pear port wine. Distelberger's pear balsamic vinegar and its single-variety pear cider go well with Mostviertler Schofkas. The cider pear becomes the star of an entire menu at the "Mostviertel field trial under pear trees and in the open air".
The last word in deliciousness? Never! Because an ascent in the Viennese Alps in southern Lower Austria is always a culinary one. Young pub culture and imaginative pioneers turn an obstacle into a regional treasure with innovative spirit, drive and courage. Some specialties can only be found here: Beer made from leftover bread, a verjus drink made from unripe grapes, artisan goat's cheese with Goaß-Kino, pure and sustainably produced apple cider from the Bucklige Welt region or Emmerberg smoked ham, which is smoked as in great-great-grandfather's time, but presented in a modern way on the plate by the Puchegger innkeeper.
Got a taste for it? All culinary discovery tours and the free brochure "Der weite Landguide" can be found at: niederoesterreich.at/entdeckertouren-kulinarik
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
