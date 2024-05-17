No vote on the expulsion of Israel from FIFA

Show of hands to signal racism incident

However, the Israel-Palestine issue was just one of many that were discussed in Bangkok on Friday. A five-point campaign to combat racism was also presented. One of these is a new hand signal - the flat hands are crossed at the wrists - with which players can report racist incidents to the referee. "We must stand up and fight racism - and defeat it together," said Infantino. "We can no longer accept what happens on the pitches, what happens in the stands."