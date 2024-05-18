“Many children want the same food every time”

When parents are ill
When mom has depression or dad has a burnout, the whole family suffers. A Styrian project therefore provides mentors for families with mentally stressed parents. It is now also being rolled out in the districts of Leibnitz and Deutschlandsberg.
The twins were only eight months old and "really lovely dumplings" when Jutta and Karl Scherz, both 66 years old, became their "grandparents". That was three years ago now, and the couple from Hart bei Graz have really taken the children to their hearts. "They keep us young and agile," says Karl Scherz and laughs.
The Scherz couple are not related to the children, whom they call Grandma and Grandpa. Jutta and Karl are godparents because one of the twins' parents has mental health problems. They spend a carefree time with the children, where it's all about them - not about everyday problems, but just about playing. They provide security and stability. "Our son lives in Germany and we don't have any grandchildren. We still had something to give and thought: why shouldn't we support a family?"
Like around 70 other families, the families were placed via the Arge Patenfamilien. "Children from families with mentally ill parents are more likely to fall ill themselves," says Alima Matko, who coordinates the project. "A caregiver is a very important resilience factor. Sons and daughters usually take on a lot: they look after adults, do the housework, look after siblings, cook. But they should actually be able to be children."
Once they have a breather, they long for normality and routine. "For example, many children always want the same food, always the same books to read - they want to know what to expect," says Matko.
We accompany the sponsors through the entire process, there are annual meetings and we are always available to answer questions.
Alima Matko
Just about anyone can be a sponsor
Incidentally, anyone can be a sponsor - the only requirement is that they want to spend time with children. "We have couples without children, with children, those who have an 'empty nest', pensioners...", Matko lists. You have to be over 25 years old, have long-term time to look after the child several times a month, have a criminal record and take part in a 30-hour training course.
The sponsored children are a maximum of twelve years old at the beginning - "our youngest was only four months old. The mother had postnatal depression," says Matko. Mateja Bratusa, who is responsible for the Leibnitz district, explains that the Arge acts as a mediator: "There is an initial interview, a home visit, then first an introduction to the adults and then to the child."
Incidentally, sponsors are currently being sought in Graz. In Leoben, St. Radegund and Köflach, interested parties are still waiting for the right family to get in touch. The project is now starting in Leibnitz and Deutschlandsberg. The Scherz family shows what you can gain from this: a whole new chapter in life.
Contact for those interested: alima.matko@styriavitalis.at or www.patenfamilien.at
