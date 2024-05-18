“Many children want the same food every time”

The Scherz couple are not related to the children, whom they call Grandma and Grandpa. Jutta and Karl are godparents because one of the twins' parents has mental health problems. They spend a carefree time with the children, where it's all about them - not about everyday problems, but just about playing. They provide security and stability. "Our son lives in Germany and we don't have any grandchildren. We still had something to give and thought: why shouldn't we support a family?"