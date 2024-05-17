“We are the best display in the world”

Constantly on air

For Ferrari, the European season opener near the company headquarters in Maranello is naturally an emotional affair. And a complex one, as the oldest racing team in the world has some new parts with it: "We are very happy to be driving in front of our fans again, who are sure to fill the grandstands," says team boss Frederic Vasseur. "We are confident that we can show a good pace and fight at the front, and we hope that we can offer the Tifosi something." F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali is also eagerly awaiting the races: "Formula 1 is booming. For me, Formula 1 is the best display in the world, on a par with the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup, but they only take place every four years. We are constantly on air."