Formula 1 in Imola

“We are the best display in the world”

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 09:36

After devastating floods and the cancellation of the 2023 race, Formula 1 is returning to Imola. F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali is also eagerly awaiting the races: "Formula 1 is booming. For me, Formula 1 is the best display in the world, on a par with the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup, but they only take place every four years. We are constantly on air."

The Italian region of Emilia-Romagna was hit by severe flooding last year. 21 rivers burst their banks, tens of thousands of people lost their homes and 16 even lost their lives. Understandably, the Grand Prix in Imola also had to be canceled.

This weekend, the premier class of motorsport returns to the "Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari", where some of the asphalt run-off areas have been replaced by gravel beds. The event is, of course, dedicated to the memory of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, who tragically lost their lives here within 24 hours 30 years ago. The retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is organizing several activities under the motto "Forever Senna", including a track run by the drivers yesterday, including a minute's silence at the Tamburello corner where Senna crashed.

Senna and Ratzenberger are omnipresent. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Senna and Ratzenberger are omnipresent.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Constantly on air
For Ferrari, the European season opener near the company headquarters in Maranello is naturally an emotional affair. And a complex one, as the oldest racing team in the world has some new parts with it: "We are very happy to be driving in front of our fans again, who are sure to fill the grandstands," says team boss Frederic Vasseur. "We are confident that we can show a good pace and fight at the front, and we hope that we can offer the Tifosi something." F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali is also eagerly awaiting the races: "Formula 1 is booming. For me, Formula 1 is the best display in the world, on a par with the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup, but they only take place every four years. We are constantly on air."

