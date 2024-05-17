The new parking fee is now attracting criticism

The parking fee introduced at the Toscana parking lot at the beginning of the month has caused a flood of complaints in Gmunden. As reported, a day ticket costs eight euros. Those responsible are not only accused of ripping people off in the municipal area, but also of bungling implementation. "The ÖVP acted haphazardly right from the start, which is one of the reasons why we voted against the introduction of charges," says Neos city councillor Philipp Wiatschka.