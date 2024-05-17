Vorteilswelt
Bumpy start

The new parking fee is now attracting criticism

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 09:00

As controversial as the introduction of parking fees at the Toscana parking lot in Gmuden was, the implementation is now just as controversial. Disabled people feel "forgotten". While parking a car costs eight euros per day, large coaches can park for free on the shores of Lake Traunsee.

comment0 Kommentare

The parking fee introduced at the Toscana parking lot at the beginning of the month has caused a flood of complaints in Gmunden. As reported, a day ticket costs eight euros. Those responsible are not only accused of ripping people off in the municipal area, but also of bungling implementation. "The ÖVP acted haphazardly right from the start, which is one of the reasons why we voted against the introduction of charges," says Neos city councillor Philipp Wiatschka.

Disabled people do not have to pay
Among other things, there is criticism that people with disabilities have been "forgotten". There are to be no dedicated parking spaces for them. Reinhold Kassmannhuber, the ÖVP city councillor responsible for traffic matters, shakes his head: "There are indeed designated parking spaces for people with disabilities. If you have a disabled badge, you don't have to pay for parking."

Also "forgetting" about buses
There is no regulation for buses in the new tariff regulations. This creates a lot of guesswork as to whether a 50-seater can park for free or has to pay the car rate. Kassmannhuber: "As before, there are four to five parking spaces for buses. They don't have to pay a fee."

Faulty ticket machines
There is also displeasure about the fact that cashless payment does not work at some ticket machines. The privilege for members of the yacht club, fishing club and rowing club remains controversial. They receive an annual ticket for 25 euros, while all others receive monthly tickets - also for 25 euros. To date, 200 club tickets have been issued. A total of 350 parking spaces are available.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
