Uproar over pork statement by Federal Councillor

The statement by the liberal Federal Councillor was made during a discussion event on the EU elections at the BORG Dreierschützengasse in Graz. The Islamic Religious Community of Styria sharply criticized the statement: "The claim that people who eat pork are less inclined to blow themselves up is not only extremely offensive, but also dangerous. It reveals a deep-rooted hatred and prejudice against Muslims and also implies a devaluation of other religious minorities such as Jews, whose religious principles also prohibit the consumption of pork."