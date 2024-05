Young talent for tourism: information campaign at schools

"Your workplace on the sunny side!" This is the slogan under which Burgenland Tourism is continuing its spirited "Check the Prak" internship campaign. "Both the hospitality industry and the vacation and event sector are no longer as important to young people as they used to be. However, career opportunities have increased and the work has become more varied," says Daniela Winkler, State Councillor for Education. What's more, Burgenland has developed into a year-round destination.