Eating like on vacation increases brain power

Good vitamin supply

Those who follow this diet on a permanent basis are also well supplied with B vitamins. In particular, vitamins B6 and B12 as well as folic acid prevent an increased homocysteine level, which according to current studies reduces mental performance and promotes brain degradation processes. Cabbage, beans and poultry, for example, contain a lot of vitamin B6. Pollock, broccoli and spinach provide plenty of folic acid.