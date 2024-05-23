Mediterranean diet
Eating like on vacation increases brain power
The Mediterranean diet is not only known for its delicate flavors and diverse ingredients, but also for its numerous health benefits. One of the most notable aspects is its positive effect on mental health. But how exactly does the Mediterranean diet work?
This diet is based on the traditional eating habits of people in countries around the Mediterranean such as Greece, Italy and Spain. It is characterized by a high intake of fresh fruit and vegetables, legumes and nuts. Olive oil is the main source of fats, while fish and seafood are the preferred sources of protein.
Fish plays an important role
Cold-water fish such as salmon or mackerel, whose warming fat coating consists of omega-3 fatty acids, are recommended twice a week.
Red meat and sugar should only be consumed in small quantities. Small amounts of red wine and regular physical activity are also part of this lifestyle. Dairy products, poultry and eggs are recommended in moderation.
Good vitamin supply
Those who follow this diet on a permanent basis are also well supplied with B vitamins. In particular, vitamins B6 and B12 as well as folic acid prevent an increased homocysteine level, which according to current studies reduces mental performance and promotes brain degradation processes. Cabbage, beans and poultry, for example, contain a lot of vitamin B6. Pollock, broccoli and spinach provide plenty of folic acid.
Vitamin B12, on the other hand, is only found in animal foods, especially mackerel, beef and, to a lesser extent, eggs and dairy products. However, older people in particular often lack vitamin B12 due to taking certain medications such as proton pump inhibitors (against too much stomach acid or as stomach protection when taking painkillers).
Thebenefits of "food for the brain" are
- Reducing the risk of dementia: numerous studies have shown that a diet modeled on the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of this diet can help protect brain cells from damage.
- Improved cognitive function: The nutrients in the Mediterranean diet, such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins, support brain function and can improve attention, memory and thinking skills.
- Protection against brain atrophy: Studies have shown that people who eat a Mediterranean diet have less brain atrophy in old age. This could indicate that this form of nutrition protects the brain from ageing.
- Reduction of stress and depression: The Mediterranean diet contains many foods that are natural mood boosters, such as fish and nuts. It also contains few processed foods, which are suspected to be associated with a higher risk of mental decline.
- Blood sugar control: Such a diet can help regulate blood sugar levels, which in turn is important for maintaining cognitive health.
Adequate fluid intake
A lack of water can acutely impair cognitive performance. Older people in particular are at risk due to the diminishing feeling of thirst. It is recommended to drink at least 1.3 to 1.5 liters a day.
