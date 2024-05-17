Excursions to special Styrian buildings

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
17.05.2024

Is it still possible? Planning and building for a society in upheaval - this is the motto of the Architecture Days, which will also entice visitors to Styria on June 7 and 8 with an interesting program. The program includes seven "country tours" to extraordinary architecture.

The aim of the Architecture Days, which are held every two years throughout Austria, is to present as many people as possible with the forward-looking solutions to a wide range of social problems that architects have in store. Few people are surprised to learn that they have long been concerned not only with building and housing, but also with landscapes, open spaces and cities, and that they are thinking about fundamental coexistence.

Seven country parties
The Graz House of Architecture and the BauKultur Steiermark association are once again relying on a tried and tested system this year. A total of seven "country tours" await you on the two days. These are bus excursions to seven Styrian regions that explore special buildings under professional guidance.

The mountain station on the Dachstein (Bild: Pilz & Partner)
The mountain station on the Dachstein
(Bild: Pilz & Partner)

The brand new mountain station on the Dachstein is just as much a destination as the Fürstenfeld expressway, St. Lamprecht Abbey or Franz Gsellmann's world machine. The tree houses at the Steirereck on the Pogusch or the butterfly meadow on the Demmerkogel are also exciting.

This selection alone confirms the range along which architects deal with our future and which has something of interest for everyone. All information and registration for the Landpartien: www.hda-graz.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
