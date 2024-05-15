“Simply disrupted – you only experience that once”

Crazy!

14,000 spectators cheered our team on to the sensation, the Zillertal Wedding March will remain a catchy tune in Canada's memory. Austria chose it as their goal anthem at this World Cup and it was played five times in 16 minutes in the final third - crazy!"We must not let up "Everyone knows what has happened ahead of today's clash with Finland, in which they are once again the clear underdogs: "Our goal remains to stay in the league, and this point against Canada can of course help," says Bader, who spontaneously gave his cracks permission to celebrate after the game. Peter Schneider ("We now have a point, we're not world champions") warns against too much euphoria, as does fellow striker Marco Rossi: "We mustn't let up."