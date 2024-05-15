Jellyfish are increasingly invading the Arctic Ocean

Yellow hair jellyfish spreading northwards

According to the results, the yellow hair jellyfish, known as the fire jellyfish, which occurs in the Baltic Sea, is spreading particularly strongly northwards. "It can almost triple its habitat," said AWI marine biologist Charlotte Havermans. Only one species studied (Sminthea arctica) recorded a decline of 15 percent, as it retreats to colder depths at high temperatures. According to the data, jellyfish also benefit from nutrient inputs and overfishing. If climate change exerts stress on marine life, cnidarians, which include jellyfish, can often prevail against food competitors such as fish, said first author Dmitrii Pantiukhin. In Svalbard, the crown jellyfish has already taken over an entire fjord, emphasized Havermans.