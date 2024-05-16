Finland vs Austria – LIVE from 16:20

Not the first coup in the Roger Bader era - they picked up a point against the USA at the A World Championship in Tampere in 2022 and defeated the Czech Republic on penalties - but the most spectacular: "I'm not stupid," the team boss replied when asked whether he still believed it at 1:6. But he also admitted: "In the end, of course we wanted to get the second point. I had even noted down the penalty takers." 14,000 spectators cheered our team on to the sensation, and the Zillertal Wedding March will remain a catchy tune in Canada's memory. Austria chose it as their goal anthem at this World Cup, playing it five times within 16 minutes in the final third - crazy!