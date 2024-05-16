Ice Hockey World Championship ticker
Finland vs Austria – LIVE from 16:20
The next season follows the sensational fight against Canada. The ice hockey World Championship match between Finland and Austria is on the program today, we will be reporting live from 4.20 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria's performance in Prague on Tuesday was a historic one: never before in a men's tournament - whether World Championships, Olympics or Junior World Championships, a total of almost 7000 games - has a team managed to score five goals in one period. Roger Bader's team did just that against record world champions Canada, turning 1:6 into 6:6 before losing in overtime.
"Simply disturbed"
Canada had previously only conceded five goals in one period to the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia - a total of four times, most recently in 1981. "It was just disruptive, what happened there, you only experience that once," said striker Lukas Haudum, trying to put what happened into words. As did goalkeeper David Madlener: "It feels like a victory. I'm speechless about what happened."
Not the first coup in the Roger Bader era - they picked up a point against the USA at the A World Championship in Tampere in 2022 and defeated the Czech Republic on penalties - but the most spectacular: "I'm not stupid," the team boss replied when asked whether he still believed it at 1:6. But he also admitted: "In the end, of course we wanted to get the second point. I had even noted down the penalty takers." 14,000 spectators cheered our team on to the sensation, and the Zillertal Wedding March will remain a catchy tune in Canada's memory. Austria chose it as their goal anthem at this World Cup, playing it five times within 16 minutes in the final third - crazy!
"We must not let up"
Ahead of today's clash with Finland, in which they are once again the clear underdogs, everyone knows what has happened: "Our goal remains to stay in the league, and this point against Canada can of course help," says Bader, who spontaneously gave his cracks permission to celebrate after the game. Peter Schneider ("We now have a point, we're not world champions") warns against too much euphoria, as does fellow striker Marco Rossi: "We mustn't let up."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
