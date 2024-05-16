Ad National Stadium
WKO President: “Not everything has to be in Vienna”
Business and tourism support the idea of a national stadium in Styria - Chamber of Commerce President Josef Herk even goes one step further.
Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) presented his roadmap for the new national stadium in Styria via the "Krone" newspaper. In addition to a feasibility study, this also includes a new traffic concept for the possible location in Premstätten south of Graz. Styrian WKO President Josef Herk welcomes the current debate. "Because Styria is already lagging behind in terms of sports infrastructure, especially when it comes to our successful soccer clubs. There is an urgent need for action here."
But the man from Murtal goes one step further. "I don't understand why all federal institutions are concentrated in Vienna." In his view, ministries and other important authorities should also be distributed among the federal states. "In Germany, for example, there is a much broader distribution."
Michael Feiertag is also positive about the debate surrounding a possible national stadium: the managing director of STG (Tourismus und Standortmarketing) is convinced that a large arena in Styria would of course be welcome from a tourism perspective.
Styria as the "number one event country"
"With major events such as the night slalom in Schladming or the Formula 1 races in Spielberg, Styria has proven that it is the number one event destination. A large stadium would be a perfect match and complement our offer perfectly," emphasizes Feiertag. To date, real music superstars such as Taylor Swift or Metallica have avoided the Grüne Mark - they play in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
