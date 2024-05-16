WKO President: “Not everything has to be in Vienna”

Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) presented his roadmap for the new national stadium in Styria via the "Krone" newspaper. In addition to a feasibility study, this also includes a new traffic concept for the possible location in Premstätten south of Graz. Styrian WKO President Josef Herk welcomes the current debate. "Because Styria is already lagging behind in terms of sports infrastructure, especially when it comes to our successful soccer clubs. There is an urgent need for action here."