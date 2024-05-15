"Relationship destroyed"
Divorce seven years after the dream wedding
Seven years after their dream wedding at Ashford Castle in Ireland with guests such as Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin (Coldplay), golf superstar Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll filed for divorce shortly before the PGA Championship in Louisville. World number one Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, is reveling in the joys of fatherhood.
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll got to know each other in a strange way. When he overslept at the 2012 Ryder Cup on Sunday, she brought him to his singles match against Keegan Bradley just in time as the PGA of America's transportation representative. In the end, Europe won the Ryder Cup after a historic comeback and Erica won the heart of Rory, who was still engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki at the time.
Still a couple at the 2023 Ryder Cup
The dream wedding at Ashford Castle in Ireland followed in 2017. When daughter Poppy was born in 2020, their happiness seemed perfect. In September 2023, Erica was still at Rory's side at the Ryder Cup in Rome. But they were no longer seen together at the Masters in Augusta in April. In 2023, they took part in the traditional par 3 contest at Augusta as a beaming family (see video below).
Now the relationship is "irrevocably destroyed". Both are seeking a respectful and amicable divorce. Incidentally, Rory's lawyer Thomas Julian Sasser once also handled the divorce of Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren.
World number one Scottie Scheffler, who like McIlroy has been playing like a star from another planet of late, is on cloud nine after the birth of his son Bennett. The Texan said ahead of Thursday's PGA Championship in Louisville: "I'm very proud of my wife. I don't know if I could have done it. It was pretty crazy."
