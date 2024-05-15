“Want to boldly surprise in the elite league”

On Wednesday, the players took the bus from Maribor (Slovenia), where they recently played two test matches against Azerbaijan, to the Czech Republic. While the players used the ten-hour bus journey to sleep, Roland Schwab, women's head coach and ÖVV sports director, knew: "The Czech Republic won't underestimate us. But I am convinced that we can also spring a surprise or two in the Golden League. We are well prepared and want to be bold."