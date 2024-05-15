Volleyball ladies
“Want to boldly surprise in the elite league”
Austria's volleyball players start their European Golden League adventure on Thursday. Thanks to their performance last year, the red-white-red girls will be playing in the big league this year. And they certainly don't want to hide.
Before Austria's volleyball ladies take on Slovakia and Ukraine in the home tournament of the Golden League in the Multiversum Schwechat from May 24 to 26, they will play the hosts in Teplice in the Czech Republic on Thursday and Romania on Friday (both at 5 p.m.). Thanks to reaching the final of the Silver League last year, the team is in the elite league this year.
"The atmosphere in the team is great," says libera Tamina Huber and setter Daniela Katz, holding up the flags of Vienna's top club Sokol/Post in the national team. "We are of course aware that we are up against two very strong nations, but you go into every game to win."
On Wednesday, the players took the bus from Maribor (Slovenia), where they recently played two test matches against Azerbaijan, to the Czech Republic. While the players used the ten-hour bus journey to sleep, Roland Schwab, women's head coach and ÖVV sports director, knew: "The Czech Republic won't underestimate us. But I am convinced that we can also spring a surprise or two in the Golden League. We are well prepared and want to be bold."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
