New Kids On The Block want to do it again

Joy at the return

Long-time fans, who are still predominantly, but by no means exclusively, female, are likely to like the music. This is indicated by the enthusiastic reactions that the New Kids On The Block received when they performed their song "Kids" on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" two months ago. A comment under the video of the performance on YouTube shows that the New Kids can also win over new fans. "I'm a 54 year old man and was never a fan of them back then," wrote one user. "But this made me smile. Great to hear something that's just fun and upbeat."