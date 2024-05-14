License to dream: Does winning the lottery make you happy?

How the feeling of happiness and unhappiness aligns

The silent enemy is called adaptability. One of the main reasons why the purchase of multiple and even long-awaited material things does not make you happier is the so-called adaptation process. Surely everyone knows the feeling of eagerly waiting for the moment when you can finally buy the item you want. Regardless of whether it's a new smartphone, clothes or a car - the once great joy caused by the purchase itself fades quite quickly. The new item no longer satisfies us over time.