Gall teammate Paret-Peintre wins stage 10

The 11th stage on Wednesday over 207 kilometers from Foiano di Val Fortore to the Adriatic coast to Francavilla al Mare should again be something for the sprinters. The queen stage next Tuesday cannot be ridden as originally planned due to the risk of avalanches. As the organizer RCS announced, the Stelvio Pass (Stilfser-Joch), at 2758 metres above sea level the real roof of the tour, had to be cancelled after the recent snowfall. Instead, the 16th stage now leads over the Umbrail Pass, a good 250 meters lower down. The finish is after a final climb to Santa Cristina in Val Gardena after 206 kilometers.