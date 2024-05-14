Giro d'Italia 2024
Gall teammate Paret-Peintre wins stage 10
Frenchman Valentin Paret-Peintre has celebrated his first victory as a professional cyclist on the summit of the Bocca della Selva! The 23-year-old teammate of Felix Gall in the Decathlon-AG2R team won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia from Pompei over 142 kilometers to Cusano Mutri solo on Tuesday. The Slovenian top favorite Tadej Pogacar easily defended the overall leader's pink jersey.
Paret-Peintre broke away from a larger breakaway group. The mountain specialist first made common cause with compatriot Romain Bardet on the 17.9-kilometre final climb, before launching the decisive attack 3 kilometers before the finish and relegating the overall runner-up of the 2016 Tour de France to second place by 29 seconds. His older brother and team-mate Aurélien Paret-Peintre was among his first well-wishers at the finish, finishing fifth on the day.
Felix Großschartner the first Austrian to cross the finish line
Pogacar, the winner of the first two mountain finishes of this Tour of Italy, took it easy after the rest day and reached the finish with his rivals over three minutes behind the winner. Pogacar continues to lead the overall standings by 2:40 minutes ahead of the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez and 2:58 minutes ahead of the Welshman Geraint Thomas. The first Austrian to cross the finish line was Felix Großschartner in 38th place, 6:48 minutes behind.
The 11th stage on Wednesday over 207 kilometers from Foiano di Val Fortore to the Adriatic coast to Francavilla al Mare should again be something for the sprinters. The queen stage next Tuesday cannot be ridden as originally planned due to the risk of avalanches. As the organizer RCS announced, the Stelvio Pass (Stilfser-Joch), at 2758 metres above sea level the real roof of the tour, had to be cancelled after the recent snowfall. Instead, the 16th stage now leads over the Umbrail Pass, a good 250 meters lower down. The finish is after a final climb to Santa Cristina in Val Gardena after 206 kilometers.
The result of the 10th stage:
1st Valentin Paret-Peintre (FRA) Decathlon-AG2R 3:43:50 hours
2nd Romain Bardet (FRA) DSM-firmenich +30 sec.
3. Jan Tratnik (SLO) Visma +1:00 min.
Further:
38th Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +6:48
56th Rainer Kepplinger (AUT) Bahrain +17:57
86th Patrick Gamper (AUT) Bora-hansgrohe +27:44
93rd Tobias Bayer (AUT) Alpecin-Deceuninck +29:26
The overall standings:
1st Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE 32:59:04 hrs.
2nd Daniel Felipe Martinez (COL) Bora-hansgrohe +2:40 min.
3rd Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos +2:58
Further:
37th Felix Großschartner (AUT) UAE +40:00 min.
76th Rainer Kepplinger (AUT) Bahrain +1:31:03 hrs.
85th Patrick Gamper (AUT) Bora-hansgrohe +1:44:32
94th Tobias Bayer (AUT) Alpecin-Deceuninck +2:05:52
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.