Worker doused by bitumen heated to 180 degrees

At a company in Enns, a 40-year-old man from Sieghartskirchen (Lower Austria) was filling hot bitumen from his truck tanker at around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday. When he closed the hose of the tanker at the end of the refueling process, he was suddenly doused with liquid bitumen at a temperature of around 180 degrees. It is apparently still unclear how this dangerous and painful accident could have happened.