Hiking in Styria
Gentian blossom around the “Steinerne Miarz”
Leisurely hiking in a colorful alpine landscape - an impressive nature experience for young and old on the Stubalpe
The last remnants of snow have melted and the gentians dominate the alpine pastures around the Alte Almhaus. The low mountain landscape of the Stubalpe at an altitude of 1700 meters is perfect for a leisurely mountain hike: wide paths, easy terrain, colourful alpine vegetation and cosy huts speak for themselves. Depending on your mood, tours can be shortened or extended here - starting from the Altes Almhaus.
The panoramic Rappoldkogel (1928 m) can be easily integrated into our tip for the Großebenhütte. Either way, the tour is only complete with the impressive "Steinerne Miarz", a statue of the Virgin Mary erected in the 1950s on the Wölkerkogel (at 1706 m). Conclusion: Alpine pasture walk in the heart of the Styrian Randgebirge.
We start at the Alter Almhaus (1649 m) and follow the yellow signposts (trail 505). We walk along wide paths and see the Rappoldkogel right in front of us. After an easy descent, we reach the Gerti Törl (1570 m), which can be recognized by the crossroads and a wooden sign.
DATA & FACTS
- Cycling distance: outward journey 26 km, 1250 m elevation gain, return journey 16 km, 1190 m elevation gain.
- Hiking data: approx. 6.2 km / 200 m difference in altitude / walking time 2 h.
- Requirements: Technically easy hike; forest roads and trails.
- Signposting system: Yellow signposts up to the Gerti Törl; no markings up to the Großebenhütte and back to the main trail; occasional wooden signposts; GPX track an advantage.
- Starting point: Free parking lot at the Alter Almhaus, Kemetberg 60, 8591 Maria Lankowitz.
- Refreshment stops: Altes Almhaus, 03147/212, altesalmhaus.at; Großebenhütte, 0664/1364551 (open from May 18; closed on Mondays).
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Here we branch off to the left at an acute angle and follow the scenic forest road until the entrance to the forest can be seen on the embankment on the left.
The path takes us directly to the Großebenhütte. Behind the hut, we cross a small wooden bridge and follow the well-trodden path uphill. We return to hiking trail 505 along alpine pastures and forest areas.
Before we reach the path we already know, we cross the ridge to the "Steinernen Miarz" on the Wölkerkogel (1706 m). After a few meters downhill we reach the Alte Almhaus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
