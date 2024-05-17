Gentian blossom around the “Steinerne Miarz”

The last remnants of snow have melted and the gentians dominate the alpine pastures around the Alte Almhaus. The low mountain landscape of the Stubalpe at an altitude of 1700 meters is perfect for a leisurely mountain hike: wide paths, easy terrain, colourful alpine vegetation and cosy huts speak for themselves. Depending on your mood, tours can be shortened or extended here - starting from the Altes Almhaus.