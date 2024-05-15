New song
The Crowdfleckerl give us something to listen to
Daniel Lentsch, Wolfgang Fuchs and Stefan Ensbacher from Breitenbrunn are the band "Crowdfleckerl". After a year of waiting, they will be releasing a new song tomorrow.
High Noon. Twelve o'clock in the afternoon. Two men stand opposite each other. Their hands twitch towards their guns. But instead they both reach for the guitar. This is how Crowdfleckerl's "new one" starts. The song is called "Threads in the Wind" and the three lads are transported to the Wild West in their video (which will be released on May 24). Just. Why?
"Because the guitar riff in Fäden im Wind is as dirty as dust on cowboy boots and the sound is as electrifying and powerful, as direct and honest as the Wild West," they smile.
Have the three of them perhaps even gone English now? "Wild Wild West" after all? No! Daniel sings in German as usual. Or that would be more correct: Daniel sings in dialect, the way his beak has grown. The song is about the lads living their lives and going their own way, not swimming with the crowd and not, like many, living more for appearances than reality.
Fäden im Wind is no longer typical Austropop, but rather a little rock. The message: "Come and live your life! And go your own way!"
"Everyone always says that life isn't easy. But if you go your own way and don't always listen to others, then you're doing it just right," the three lads are convinced.
The song was produced by the successful Burgenland producer Lukas Lach. In creating the song, he has once again demonstrated his versatility and expertise. Curious? Then listen to it!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.