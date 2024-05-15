Association builds hospital for 60,000 people in Nigeria

Dedicated team

Twice a year, someone from the association team flies to Nigeria to coordinate with local partners and monitor the progress of the construction work. These partners include Father Paulinus' family, who are keeping an eye on the project. However, a local architect, who is overseeing the technical side of the construction work, and the future medical director of the hospital, Dr. Sunday Mbamara, are also part of the team on site. The official operator will be the Roman Catholic Diocese of Okigwe, Imo State, under the leadership of Bishop Dr. Solomon A. Amatu, who will also provide medically trained nuns as nursing staff. Last but not least, the King of Umuakagu will of course have a say. He has made the land on which the hospital is being built available to the association.