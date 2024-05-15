Project with heart
Association builds hospital for 60,000 people in Nigeria
A Krems-based initiative has set itself the goal of building a hospital in Nigeria. There is virtually no medical care available locally. The hospital for 60,000 locals is due to open in early 2026.
Clean water, electricity and medical care. Things that we almost take for granted. Things that the inhabitants of Umuakagu in Nigeria can only dream of. 60,000 inhabitants live in the community in eastern Nigeria. There is no hospital here, let alone a doctor. This is set to change by 2026 - because a hospital is being built, supported by an Austrian association. The project was initiated by Paulinus Anyanwu, formerly a priest in Krems and a native of Umuakagu. Twelve years ago, his sister Chioma died suddenly due to a lack of medical care, so he decided to do something about it.
Association wants to realize hospital project
The "Chioma Austrian Hospital" association was eventually founded. Günther Schwaiger, who is in charge of the hospital project, is now one of the association's eight board members. "We started with seven association members at the end of 2020, and now there are over 100," says the Krems native proudly. Professionals from all sectors are part of this project close to our hearts and help with their expertise wherever they can.
The local people are incredibly grateful to us and often ask us when the hospital will finally be up and running. And I have promised them that it will be ready at the beginning of 2026.
Günther Schwaiger, Projektleiter
Schwaiger first traveled to Umuakagu two years ago to see the situation for himself. "The people there are very poor. Essentially, they have enough water, but not clean water. Everything they have - mostly from their own farming - they sell on the street or barter," he says, giving an insight into the lives of the residents.
Dedicated team
Twice a year, someone from the association team flies to Nigeria to coordinate with local partners and monitor the progress of the construction work. These partners include Father Paulinus' family, who are keeping an eye on the project. However, a local architect, who is overseeing the technical side of the construction work, and the future medical director of the hospital, Dr. Sunday Mbamara, are also part of the team on site. The official operator will be the Roman Catholic Diocese of Okigwe, Imo State, under the leadership of Bishop Dr. Solomon A. Amatu, who will also provide medically trained nuns as nursing staff. Last but not least, the King of Umuakagu will of course have a say. He has made the land on which the hospital is being built available to the association.
The hospital will of course create many jobs. However, Schwaiger explains that such an operation would work differently from ours. Nursing staff have different tasks here than in Austria. They are only responsible for medical care, while the patient's family takes care of other tasks such as washing or feeding. This is why there are no canteens in Nigerian hospitals.
Facts
40 beds are currently planned for the hospital in Umuakagu. A photovoltaic system is being installed on the huge roof. The aim is to generate 100 percent of the electricity from this. Around 200,000 euros have been collected for the hospital project so far. A further 250,000 euros are still needed to get it up and running.
IMC and Karl Landsteiner University on board
The nursing institutes of both the IMC FH Krems under the direction of Prof. Markus Golla and the KL Private University of Health Sciences under the direction of Dr. Hanna Mayer will support the hospital project. Students, alumni and experts from the fields of nursing and medicine will train specialists on site.
The first container from Krems was completed on Tuesday - packed full of old, discarded furniture that can no longer be used in Austrian hospitals. It will be sent to Nigeria next week.
Suffering from "simple" diseases
There are also plans for doctors to fly to Umuakagu for a few days or weeks each year to carry out various operations. Cataracts, for example, are a major problem.
The Nigerians will then have to finance the ongoing operations themselves. This is because treatment in a hospital always costs something in Nigeria.
Children helping children
But the association is not only committed to a hospital. A partnership is now also planned between the BG/BRG Kremszeile and a school in Umuakagu. In English lessons, the pupils will write letters to each other.
Another campaign is also already in the starting blocks: On May 25, the Krems school is organizing a charity run in which the 700 pupils will run for a good cause. The donations raised will be used to buy laptops, internet and a small generator for the pupils in Umuakagu. In theory, the children and young people learn IT skills, but there are no computers. The aim is to transport these laptops to Umuakagu next year together with the medical equipment for the hospital.
Donation information:
IBAN: AT56 2022 8077 3356 4616
BIC: SPKDAT21XXX
You can find more information about the project here: www. chioma-austrian-hospital.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
