Driver decision
Rosberg advises Wolff to be patient: “It’s still too early”
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has advised Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff to be patient regarding the future of "child prodigy" Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The 17-year-old recently applied for a super license so that he can drive in the premier class before his 18th birthday. The German warns that the Italian would benefit from a little more experience.
"Antonelli is definitely a superstar of the future, but unfortunately it's really too early for him and, above all, too early for Toto to make a decision about Antonelli," Rosberg told Sky, addressing the rumors currently circulating about the Italian "prodigy".
This is because, as was recently announced, a "special permit for a super license has been applied for from the FIA for the 17-year-old. It is not clear who is behind this. However, there are rumors that Antonelli could take over the Mercedes cockpit that has become vacant due to Hamilton's switch next season.
Joining Williams?
A decision that should not be rushed, according to Rosberg: "He has to wait until later in the year to see how Antonelli performs in Formula 2, because he needs a really strong season in Formula 2 so that he can switch directly to Mercedes."
In addition, a Formula 1 entry for the Italian with another team would not be a bad option. A spell at Williams or a similar team would make sense, advises the 2016 world champion. Mercedes would have to find an interim solution in the meantime. Meanwhile, Antonelli could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
