Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Braunöder after triumph

Praise from legend Henry! Fabregas donates vacation

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 09:00

Matthias Braunöder celebrated an "intense" promotion party in Serie A with Como. The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Austria, will soon decide whether he will be allowed to continue playing for the Italians. Co-coach Cesc Fàbregas now invites the team to Ibiza.

comment0 Kommentare

The party, including the fireworks, was beautiful but intense. It was so busy in the city that no cars could drive. I got to bed late, but luckily it was still dark," laughs Matthias Braunöder.

The 22-year-old celebrated promotion to Serie A. (Bild: ZVG)
The 22-year-old celebrated promotion to Serie A.
(Bild: ZVG)

He is currently on cloud nine with Como, having returned to Serie A with the club from the north of Italy after 21 years. The 22-year-old played an important part in this, starting in the last nine league games - since then the neo-first division club has not lost a single match. Something that Arsenal legend and Como investor Thierry Henry also praised. "After the promotion, he came into the dressing room and congratulated me on my performance. It was a great feeling, and we even took a photo afterwards!"

Braunöder's family also attended the celebrations. (Bild: ZVG)
Braunöder's family also attended the celebrations.
(Bild: ZVG)

The "six-man" is on loan from Austria, but Como now has an option to buy. "We'll start the talks now. I can't blame myself, I've always given my all. I hope that I can play in Serie A from the summer. That was my dream before the transfer."

Co-coach Cesc Fàbregas treats his team to an Ibiza vacation. (Bild: AFP)
Co-coach Cesc Fàbregas treats his team to an Ibiza vacation.
(Bild: AFP)

Co-coach Cesc Fàbregas is happy to reach into his pocket after his team's runners-up finish. "Because we achieved our goal, he's treating us to a vacation. We chose Ibiza," winks Braunöder. He raves about Fàbregas. "He is extremely ambitious and has a top mentality."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf