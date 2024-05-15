Praise from legend Henry! Fabregas donates vacation

He is currently on cloud nine with Como, having returned to Serie A with the club from the north of Italy after 21 years. The 22-year-old played an important part in this, starting in the last nine league games - since then the neo-first division club has not lost a single match. Something that Arsenal legend and Como investor Thierry Henry also praised. "After the promotion, he came into the dressing room and congratulated me on my performance. It was a great feeling, and we even took a photo afterwards!"