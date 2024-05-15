Braunöder after triumph
Praise from legend Henry! Fabregas donates vacation
Matthias Braunöder celebrated an "intense" promotion party in Serie A with Como. The 22-year-old, who is on loan from Austria, will soon decide whether he will be allowed to continue playing for the Italians. Co-coach Cesc Fàbregas now invites the team to Ibiza.
The party, including the fireworks, was beautiful but intense. It was so busy in the city that no cars could drive. I got to bed late, but luckily it was still dark," laughs Matthias Braunöder.
He is currently on cloud nine with Como, having returned to Serie A with the club from the north of Italy after 21 years. The 22-year-old played an important part in this, starting in the last nine league games - since then the neo-first division club has not lost a single match. Something that Arsenal legend and Como investor Thierry Henry also praised. "After the promotion, he came into the dressing room and congratulated me on my performance. It was a great feeling, and we even took a photo afterwards!"
The "six-man" is on loan from Austria, but Como now has an option to buy. "We'll start the talks now. I can't blame myself, I've always given my all. I hope that I can play in Serie A from the summer. That was my dream before the transfer."
Co-coach Cesc Fàbregas is happy to reach into his pocket after his team's runners-up finish. "Because we achieved our goal, he's treating us to a vacation. We chose Ibiza," winks Braunöder. He raves about Fàbregas. "He is extremely ambitious and has a top mentality."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.