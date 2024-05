How dog robots are becoming deadly weapons

Partly still concealed: The four-legged flamethrower robot in the video above, which its manufacturer has christened "Thermonator", is officially marketed as a helper for the fire department. It is supposed to help with forest fires and burn down areas in a controlled manner in order to cut paths that the fire cannot overcome. However, a robot with a flamethrower would also be a weapon system that could unleash great destructive power in bunkers and trenches. And while manufacturers still advertise them as tools, such robots have long been tested as weapons systems.