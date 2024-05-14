Heat stress will affect many more elderly people in 2050

Older adults are more susceptible to hyperthermia (overheating), Falchetta and his colleagues wrote in the scientific journal "Nature Communications": In addition, common health problems such as cardiovascular diseases worsen in them due to heat exposure. In 2050, however, they will have to suffer twice as many hot days with more than 37.5 degrees Celsius on a global average than today, namely twenty instead of ten. In addition, not only is the temperature rising, but also the number of elderly people.