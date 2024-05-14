Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chamber of Agriculture

Whitsun marks the official start of strawberry season

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 12:00

Even if the sweet fruits are already available everywhere: The strawberry harvest in Upper Austria officially starts at Whitsun. 70 farming families cultivate strawberries on 279 hectares. Every third strawberry comes from Upper Austria, and there are currently 979 hectares nationwide.

comment0 Kommentare

After vegetation began four weeks earlier and the cold snap in April, the ripening of the fruit slowed down again. Farmers have protected their crops with elaborate fleece coverings, explained Andreas Hoffelner, spokesman for the strawberry self-picking farms.

Zitat Icon

"The moderate temperatures and rainfall at the beginning of May are generally very beneficial for strawberry cultivation, which has a positive effect on fruit size and quality. We are therefore hoping for a good harvest over as many weeks as possible"

Andreas Hoffelner, Sprecher der Erdbeer-Selbstpflückebetriebe

Harvesting will begin from Whitsun, and in higher altitudes probably not until the beginning of June.

Coordination through purchasing behavior
"Consumers vote every day with their purchasing behavior on which type of strawberry production is promoted," emphasized Ernst Aschauer, spokesperson for the strawberry LEH suppliers' specialist group. The high wage and, above all, non-wage labor costs, which are 25 percent higher than in Germany, for example, are a constant problem for domestic production.

Ecologically and socially responsible production
"In contrast to some imported goods, our local strawberries are produced in an ecologically and socially responsible way, and all consumers should know that," said Aschauer, promoting the fruit. Ferstl emphasized that the strawberry "consists of 90 percent water and contains many minerals, especially potassium", thus promising healthy enjoyment all round.

How to keep the fruit fresh for longer
The experts advise that strawberries should always be harvested with the stem and calyx so that they stay fresh for longer. The fruit should be picked as close to the time of consumption or processing as possible and only washed immediately beforehand.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf