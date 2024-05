A performance that should give us confidence

After the two extremes - first the disappointing 1:5 against Denmark, then the strong performance in the 5:6 against Switzerland - it is difficult to say where Austria should be placed at this A-World Championship in Prague. But one thing is clear: this incredible, blatant improvement in performance should give our team a lot of self-confidence. Wide awake, aggressive and on a par in every duel - this is how our team must present itself in the next five tournament games.