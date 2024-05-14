Austrians’ love for their cars is growing!

Upper Austria and Salzburg with strongest approval

When looking at the federal states, Upper Austria and Salzburg stand out with a high car importance rating of 68% each, followed by Lower Austria and Burgenland (57%). It is not very important for the Viennese (14 percent). Two thirds of people who commute by car rate the value of their car as very high, as do all those who drive more than 20,000 kilometers per year. People with children in the household also value their car significantly more (62 percent).