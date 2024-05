Drunk cyclist fell over right in front of patrol

A 52-year-old man from the district of Schärding was riding his bike on Thomas-Schwanthaler-Straße in the direction of Bahnhofstraße in Andorf at around 9.30 pm on Monday. When he hit the curb with his front tire, he fell.



Admission to hospital refused

An Andorf police patrol drove directly behind the cyclist and gave first aid to the man who was injured to an undetermined degree. The officers noticed clear signs of alcoholization. A breathalyzer test showed 1.58 per mille. The 52-year-old was given first aid by the ambulance; however, he refused to be taken to hospital and signed a lapel.