Günther Steiner sues Haas, Haas sues back!

Financial help thanks to Steiner?

Haas publicly announced its separation from Steiner in January. According to rumors, owner Gene Haas had a problem with the fact that the team boss had become far more popular than himself thanks to the Netflix series "Drive to Survive", among other things. When asked about this, Steiner explained: "Maybe that played a role, but the fact is that Haas has benefited enormously from this popularity. This has enabled him to make contact with financial backers such as MoneyGram." Even though it was never his goal to become famous.