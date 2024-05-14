Lawyer clarifies:
“Absolutely nothing about this sale is dubious”
News about the controversial Eben land deal: the buyers are now going on the offensive. A legal dispute looms.
The "Krone" reported on the case, and the Salzburg SPÖ even wants to bring the issue to the state parliament: A farmer recently sold a farm in Eben, including ten hectares of land, to a family from Pongau. The Salzburg Land Transfer Commission approved the purchase. In addition - as reported - there is already a so-called option contract with a company for part of the land. If the municipality converts the area in question, with a total area of almost 9500 square meters, from grassland to building land, the company can purchase the area.
Municipal citizen and lawyer Gerhard Köstner, like the SPÖ, identified a possible speculative transaction. The buyer - represented by lawyer Peter Perner - does not want to leave it at that. "Nothing about this purchase is dubious," emphasizes Perner. The sale has already been legally approved. And: "The exercise of the option and the purchase agreement to be drawn up would in any case require the approval of the land transfer authorities."
Perner also notes that Köstner himself had previously drawn up a purchase agreement for the family in question. However, this would never have had legal force due to formal errors. Perner is certain: "Mr. Köstner is liable for damages to my clients."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
