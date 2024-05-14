“Absolutely nothing about this sale is dubious”

The "Krone" reported on the case, and the Salzburg SPÖ even wants to bring the issue to the state parliament: A farmer recently sold a farm in Eben, including ten hectares of land, to a family from Pongau. The Salzburg Land Transfer Commission approved the purchase. In addition - as reported - there is already a so-called option contract with a company for part of the land. If the municipality converts the area in question, with a total area of almost 9500 square meters, from grassland to building land, the company can purchase the area.